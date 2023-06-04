Residents of Novaya Tavolzhanka said that all the locals left amid the breakthrough of the DRG

Almost all residents of the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod Region left their homes and left the village amid shelling of a breakthrough into the territory of a sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG). This was reported by local residents in a conversation with Lenta.ru. They described the situation in the border area with Ukraine.

“Everyone left,” said one of the interlocutors of the publication.

According to another woman, now there is no connection with those who remained in the village. Residents learn all the information from the Internet and from the words of the authorities of the region.

On June 4, the head of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced that fighting with saboteurs was going on in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.

Earlier, the “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDK), speaking on the side of Ukraine, suggested that the governor meet in Novaya Tavolzhanka and hand over two prisoners of war to him.

Gladkov said that he saw the appeal and agreed to meet at the Shebekino checkpoint for the sake of the Russians, if they were still alive.

The Russian Defense Ministry also announced an attempt by the DRG to cross the river in the area of ​​Novaya Tavolzhanka, Belgorod Region. “An artillery strike was carried out on the enemy. The enemy is dispersed and retreated, ”the department noted.