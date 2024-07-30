Mash: Residents of North Ossetia saw a UAV and traces of air defense in the sky above the region

Residents of North Ossetia saw an unmanned aerial vehicle and traces of an air defense system in the sky above the region. This was reported by Telegam– Mash Gor channel.

As the portal reports, one of the motorists reported the possible activation of the air defense system – he said that he witnessed something “going really hard.”

The publication did not publish any photographs or videos of the drone flying overhead.