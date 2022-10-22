Residents of Nikolaev, who temporarily left the city, are required to pay bills for heating in their apartments. This was reported on October 22 by the publication “Suspilne” (“Public”) with reference to the statement of the mayor of Nikolaev Alexander Senkevich.

“You have to pay for heating. Someone pays online, being at a distance, but there are people who accumulate these debts, and then they will make decisions about how to deal with it, ”he said.

Senkevich explained that without keeping the heat in the apartments, the property of the residents will deteriorate: mold will appear, household appliances will fail, and the furniture will “swell”. After that, the owner can lose many times more than if he continues to pay heating bills.

Earlier that day, the mayor of Nikolaev urged citizens to leave the city and not return until the end of the active phase of hostilities. He recalled the importance of having a “plan B” in case the country’s authorities fail to organize the heating process and it becomes necessary to leave the settlement.

At the same time, Ukrenergo temporarily limited the supply of electricity in Kyiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.

Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine, said on October 20 that the country could be left without electricity and heat for a long period after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities. At the same time, Ukraine introduced an energy saving mode.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that massive strikes with precision-guided weapons on Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure facilities were carried out at the suggestion of the Russian Defense Ministry. The head of state stressed that this is a response to Kyiv’s attempts to carry out sabotage, including undermining the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. In addition, the Ukrainian special services are behind the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

