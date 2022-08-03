Residents of New Zealand warned about the possible relocation of houses due to the risk of flooding

For the first time, the New Zealand government has released a climate change adaptation plan that could relocate tens of thousands of beachfront residents due to rising sea levels and the threat of flooding from overflowing rivers. This is reported Bloomberg.

Residents of homes located in the lowlands are at risk of relocation – due to rising sea levels and intensifying storms, the likelihood of floods that will lead to the flooding of many roads and buildings increases. In the event of a risk of serious flooding, their dwellings are proposed to be moved to higher areas.

The developers of the climate plan have warned that the relocation of residents from dangerous areas will be resorted to only as a last resort. It is planned to use this method together with the installation of dams and the construction of houses on piles. The costs of adapting to climate change will be borne by residents of homes, insurance companies, banks, local administrations, as well as the government of the country. Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the government will help the poor to address this issue.

The climate change adaptation plan is designed for six years. Shaw stated that New Zealand has been slow to adapt to climate change, which will cost more over time. “I am disappointed that over the past three decades, successive governments have not actually paid any attention to the problems that we face due to the effects of climate change,” he admitted.

University of Waikato climatologist Luke Harrington said the plan, commissioned by the government, is a timely reminder that New Zealand needs to contend not only with rising sea levels, but also with other climate threats – worsening drought and extreme rainfall. He also noted that the plan is an excellent first step towards solving some of these problems, but stressed that some details lacked clarity.

According to New Zealand’s National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, the first six months of 2022 were among the hottest in the country’s history. The average temperature was 15 degrees Celsius, about 1.2 degrees above normal.

Due to climate change, residential buildings in Russia are also under serious threat. In January, presidential advisor on climate issues Ruslan Edelgeriev said that in the future, the population of the northern regions of the country could be relocated to more comfortable territories amid the threat of damage to infrastructure.