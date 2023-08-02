CEC: in new regions of Russia it will be possible to vote according to Ukrainian documents

Residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR), as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions of Russia, were allowed to vote in the September 10 elections using Ukrainian documents, including passports and ID cards. This was stated by the deputy head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Nikolai Bulaev in an interview with Izvestiya.