Almost 70 thousand families from new regions of Russia received certificates for maternity capital. This was announced on May 19 by the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation Anton Kotyakov at an expanded meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Labor.

He pointed out that the program is already being implemented in new regions of Russia.

“Now almost 70,000 families from Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye have received certificates,” Kotyakov said.

In April, the Ministry of Labor reported that in three years more than 2.5 million families received maternity capital certificates without application.

At the same time, in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to issue maternity capital in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions for children born since 2007, that’s when the program began to operate in the Russian Federation.

According to the data for 2023, the amount of maternity capital for the first child is 586.9 thousand rubles, for the second and subsequent child, if the parents have not previously received a payment, – 775.6 thousand rubles. If the family has already issued maternity capital for the first child, then at the birth of the second child, the size of the certificate will be increased by 188.6 thousand rubles.