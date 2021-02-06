Residents of Myanmar came out to protest against the seizure of power by the military in the country. Reported on Saturday, February 6, Burmese magazine Frontier Myanmar in Facebook…

According to the newspaper, residents took to the streets in many cities. The rally on Insein Road in Yangon was peaceful, the police were wearing protective masks and with shields, but the protesters were not dispersed.

“Several thousand workers and students in Myanmar’s largest city took to the streets this morning to protest the coup,” the magazine said.

Protesters shouted anti-war slogans and called for the release of detained high-ranking officials. The protesters also demanded the release of President Vin Myin and State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Despite the problems with the Internet, the publication managed to publish videos from the protests in different cities of Myanmar on the social network.

Large-scale disruptions to the Internet began to be recorded on January 31, amid reports of a military coup and the detention of political leaders, including Myanmar’s state adviser Aung San Suu Kyi.

On February 1, the military detained President Vin Myin and Aung San Suu Kyi. The move comes after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military, who claim the country’s November 8 elections were fraudulent.

After the arrest of the country’s leaders, the military declared a state of emergency in the country for a period of one year. Vice President Mint Shwe was appointed Interim President.

There are now about 70 Russian citizens in the country. If the situation worsens, the embassy will take all measures to ensure the security, legitimate rights and interests of the Russians and the staff of the diplomatic mission, said Anton Anisimov, press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Myanmar.