The frigate “Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov” arrived in Murmansk to take part in the festive events dedicated to the Victory Day. This was announced on Saturday, May 8, by the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the road tugs of the auxiliary fleet of the Northern Fleet contributed to the passage of the ship across the Kola Bay.

The commander of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Alexander Moiseev, announced that the frigate would be open to residents and guests of Murmansk on May 8 and 9 from 10 am to 5 pm.

“To visit the frigate” Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov “a special route has been prepared along the upper deck of the ship, taking into account the specifics of movement, and places for photographing have been determined,” the military department said in a statement.

During the excursion, it will be possible to get acquainted with the performance characteristics of the ship, its weapons and capabilities, information about which is posted on information posters

In addition, “Admiral Gorshkov” will take part in the “Victory Horn” action and will pay tribute to the memory of Soviet soldiers by turning on the ship’s siren.

At the end of March, the frigate “Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Alexander Gorshkov” successfully conducted artillery fire in the Barents Sea. The frigate fired a missile system at a coastal target on Novaya Zemlya.