A concentration of residents, mainly from the Carmen neighborhood of Murcia and other adjoining ones, filled the Old Bridge this Thursday to demand that this emblematic and historic neighborhood “continue to be closed to private traffic.” This was one of the slogans that could be heard during the protest called by the MurciaLab Association, and to which some twenty groups joined, against the decision adopted by the mayor, José Ballesta, in which he reverts what was foreseen in the plan of mobility of the previous socialist municipal government: this bridge, declared BIC, could only pass, after the end of the works of the segregated lanes, buses, bicycles and other personal mobility vehicles, such as scooters and electric motorcycles. The bridge has been closed since mid-May.

The gathering of hundreds of people was supported by the Carmelite Neighborhood Association, Ermita del Rosario Neighborhood Association, Vistabella Neighborhood Association, Barriomar-La Purísima Neighborhood Association, Santiago el Mayor Neighborhood Association, FAVEBAPE (Federation of Association of Neighbors of Neighborhoods and Districts), Bicibús El Carmen, FAPARM, Tudmur, Murciaenbici, Murcia Huerta Viva, Ecologists in Action Region of Murcia, ProSoterramiento Platform, Association of Health Users, Stop Quemas, Bicue Cartagena, Mothers for the Climate Region de Murcia, Pro Cives Legal Collective, Association of Neighbors and Friends of the Malecón and its Orchard, San Pío X Neighborhood Association and Marea Blanca.

In it, the manifesto prepared by MurciaLab, in the process of being established as an association, was read, in which it is indicated that “We are not the lobby of the electric car or of solar panels: we are ordinary people, who provide added value of knowledge, and therefore we know one fundamental thing: this bridge cannot be reopened to private traffic.

“We are convinced that the reopening of the Old Bridge will harm the residents of the neighborhoods of the Gran Vía – Floridablanca axis, in which through traffic accounted for up to 80% of the total”, highlights the statement, which goes so far as to speak of “ through highway”.

At another time, he points out that “we believe in the healthy and strong evolution of this city, in an improved European mobility, of the 21st century”; and after emphasizing that “we do not believe in deniers”, he points out that this mobilization has been called because “we cannot afford that a reactionary minority that shouts a lot and assumes collective representation that does not correspond to it, conditions the health” of those who live in Murcia .

“We do not want a city of smoke to wear a mask again”, nor go “dodging” badly parked cars, “nor a city with fewer trees or parks”, he continues, to then bet on “a good plan for Murcia” that “improves mobility, being able to move around fluently”, with more pedestrianized areas, and in which “businesses continue to grow”. That is why they applaud the statements made by the Councilor for Mobility, José Francisco Muñoz, in which he said that the current plan “will be subject to review by international experts” and that the new infrastructures “must be socially accepted.”

The manifesto demands “a system that benefits all parties” in which “priority should not be given to private vehicles”, and insists that it is necessary “that those people who need to use their private vehicle have alternatives to not use it.”

Finally, they appeal to the mayor and his team to hold a meeting with these associations and groups, a meeting that they have already requested, to present them with “the city model that we defend.” “We probably agree much more with you than you think, and that is why we do not understand the attitude of surrendering to some blackmailing groups that do not defend the interests of the majority, but rather their own,” they concluded.