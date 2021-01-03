Residents of Moscow and the region were warned of heavy snowfall, which will begin on the evening of January 3.

According to the Ministry of Transport of the Moscow Region in an Instagram account, about 10% of the monthly precipitation rate may fall. Motorists are asked to respect the speed limit and distance.

The consequences of the previous snowfall in the Moscow region were removed by Sunday morning – about 900 special vehicles came out onto the roads of the region. More than 8 thousand kilometers of roads have been cleared and treated with reagents.