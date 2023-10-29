He promised residents of Moscow and the Moscow region a sharp warming and a return to autumn temperatures in a conversation with “Lentoy.ru” Head of the METEO forecast center Alexander Shuvalov. The forecaster clarified that the weather in the capital will change on Monday, October 30.

According to experts, the air temperature will rise in the evening. Then it will rain. From Tuesday, October 31, to Thursday, November 2, about ten degrees Celsius is expected in the capital during the daytime hours. At the same time, most regions of central Russia will be subject to such weather changes, Shuvalov explained.

Earlier, weather forecaster Pozdnyakova said that sharp warming would come to Moscow next week.