Head of the Forest Fund of Moldova Mamai: residents of the country are actively stocking up on firewood

Residents of Moldova began to actively stock up on firewood before the onset of winter. Iulian Mamai, head of the country’s forest fund department under the Moldsilva government agency, said this, his words are quoted RIA News.

At present, firewood is being bought in the regional centers at a high rate, stocks in warehouses are quickly depleted, despite a 10 percent increase in wood prices. At the same time, it may happen that Moldsilva’s stocks are not enough for everyone. According to Jurnaldemand continues to grow, and firewood harvesting is in full swing.

Local authorities promise to provide firewood to about 650,000 households, especially the elderly. To prevent price increases, the government subsidized the state agency Moldsilva by more than 64 million lei ($3.32 million), so prices should remain at last year’s level. Now the cost of wood varies from 575 to 875 lei (from 30 to 45 dollars) per cubic meter. The agency is provided with a reserve of 23.9 thousand cubic meters.

At the same time, forestries will no longer sell firewood to intermediaries, but directly to citizens and state institutions, primarily educational ones. To prevent illegal logging, timber can only be delivered to people’s homes during daylight hours, and carriers will need to have tax invoices showing the volume being transported and the buyer’s name.

Moldova is experiencing an energy crisis due to rising energy prices. The current authorities are calling for a reduction in winter gas consumption by at least 15 percent. Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that due to the crisis, the country faced a serious rise in prices – in particular, over the past year, the cost of gas for household consumers has increased six times. Former President Igor Dodon urged to improve relations with the Russian Federation to bring the country out of the crisis