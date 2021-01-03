Regular protests began in Minsk on the first Sunday of 2021, while the opposition did not announce them, like previous rallies. This was reported on January 3 by the Belarusian information portal Onliner…

“A protest action in support of repressed journalists was held near the journalism faculty of the Belarusian State University. The participants held posters for Free Press Club, Not to Become Azarenk, 62 Beaten Journalists, 1200 Days Behind Bars, 497 Detentions, 15 Criminal Cases, the publication says.

Residents of the Uruchye microdistrict walked around the neighborhood with protest slogans. They were joined by people from the neighboring districts: “Novaya Borovoy” and the Military town. In addition, a protest column of dozens of residents also marched in the area of ​​Leonid Beda Street.

Currently, there is no information about detentions or clashes with law enforcement officers.

In turn, the press secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic Olga Chemodanova in a conversation with “RIA News” noted that the situation in the country is under control.

“The situation in Belarus on Sunday is calm, law enforcement officers are monitoring the situation in case of unauthorized mass events. The police are on duty in an enhanced mode, which they switched to on the eve of the New Year holidays, ”she said.

On December 31, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that protesters in the country should not cross the red line.

Earlier in December, Lukashenka expressed the opinion that young people “will hear the voice of reason” and will be grateful to those who, in a difficult time for the country, preserved the independence of the republic.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9, 2020. According to the Central Election Commission, Lukashenka won for the sixth time in a row. Those who disagreed with this outcome took to the streets, and citizen discontent spilled over into massive protests across the country. Promotions are still ongoing.