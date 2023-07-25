The residents of Los Alcázares show their indignation after reading on a sign hanging on the door of the health center that during the afternoons of July and August, displaced patients will be able to be treated at the Los Alcázares health center, while local users will have to go to the SUAP in San Javier to be treated after 3:00 p.m.

The Los Alcázares Health Center attends displaced patients in the afternoon during the months of July and August, “a service that the residents of the municipality of Los Alcázares cannot enjoy,” said the Councilor for Health, Antonio López Campoy.

“That the health center has a 24-hour Primary Care Emergency Service is a historical claim of the people of Alcazar and from the Ministry of Health we have never received an affirmative response in this regard,” recalled the mayor of Health.

“If you are a resident of Los Alcázares and need urgent health care during the afternoon, you will have to travel to San Javier to be treated, while displaced patients can be treated at the health center of our municipality. It is an intolerable comparative grievance, since this 24-hour service is what the residents of Los Alcázares have been demanding for years, “López Campoy stressed.

The mayor of Los Alcázares held conversations with the General Directorate of Health to show his disagreement with the deficient health care that the residents of the municipality have. “I have transferred the complaints of the neighbors themselves on several occasions without receiving a response from the Regional Government Health Department,” said the mayor, Mario Pérez Cervera.

The residents of Los Alcázares have already demonstrated en masse on two occasions asking for 24-hour health care in the municipality and for months a collection of signatures has been underway to request the Ministry of Health to guarantee quality health care in the municipality.

“The collection of signatures is still ongoing in the Los Alcázares City Hall and we will not stop until we achieve what we consider to be a fair, deserved and necessary treatment for our neighbors in something as important as health,” the mayor concluded.