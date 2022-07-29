In Lipetsk summed up the results of a survey on how the inhabitants of the city would like to see his 320th anniversary. The study involved 530 people. Citizens answered questions: what events did they attend this year, where did they like the most and what would they propose to organize for the holiday of 2023.

If we evaluate the festive events of this year, then most of all the townspeople liked the concert on Peter the Great Square and the activities in city parks. Also in the top three – Open Air on the Green Island, told Lipetskmedia in the city administration.

As for the anniversary City Day in 2023, the survey participants consider it necessary to organize even more interactive sites in public spaces, increase the number of fireworks and hold the “Holiday with Home Delivery” campaign. Among the respondents there were also those who propose to revive the carnival procession and air show, clarifies GOROD48.

Earlier it was reported that on July 29 and 30 in the city of Chaplygin, Lipetsk region, the gastronomic festival “Ranenburg feast” will be held. The organizers promised that the craftsmen would bake the signature pie again. It is prepared every year, increasing by 1 m. This year it will be nine meters high.