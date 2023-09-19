The house of the mayor of Derna, a Libyan city devastated by Cyclone Daniel last week, was set on fire by dozens of residents during protests against the management of local authorities.

The mayor, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, has been suspended from office by the Libyan government based in Benghazi (which is not internationally recognized and is competing for power in the country with the government based in the capital, Tripoli) until the conclusion of a judicial investigation into the disaster in Derna , where it is estimated that up to 11,300 people died and another 10,000 are missing.

To the shouts of “Libya, national unity. East or West. Libyans are brothers and there is no difference between anyone”, thousands of residents gathered in Martyrs’ Square, in the center of Derna, and called for the removal of the President of Parliament, Aquila Salah, whom they accuse of hindering the country’s unification process. after 12 years of conflict and after the NATO-backed popular uprising that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi.

According to protesters, the Tobruk-based House of Representatives only met three days after torrential waters swept through the country’s northeast early last week, especially Derna, where two dams broke, spilling 33 million liters of water. and dragging entire residential areas, bridges and roads into the sea.

The tension in this coastal city of 120,000 inhabitants came hours after the United Nations drastically revised downwards the estimate of deaths due to the cyclone – from 11,300 to 4,000.

The acting president of the Derna City Council, Ahmed Amdrud, announced three measures to deal with the situation: the reconstruction of the city by specialized foreign companies, the hiring of consultants to determine the viability of the dams, and the provision of a housing subsidy for the victims .

Meanwhile, survivors and local and international rescuers continue to search for bodies, and another 40,000 people who have been forced to flee their homes or have lost them may face outbreaks of cholera and diarrhea, as well as dehydration and malnutrition due to contaminated water and to the lack of hygiene in makeshift shelters.

Disaster management has been marked by political division and a lack of coordination between the two belligerent authorities vying for power in Libya: the Tripoli-based and internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) of Abdul Hamid al-Dabaib, and the Benghazi government, elected by Parliament and led by Osama Hammad.