The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia has issued a warning to the residents of the country who are planning a trip to Belarus. The risks are associated with the new exit rules established in this country, reports TASS…

Foreign Ministry spokesman Janis Bekeris warned that now only people with long-term residence permits in another country can freely leave Belarus, but even they are allowed to do this no more than once every six months. Thus, other Latvian citizens and emigrants are at risk of being stuck in a neighboring state.

“Taking into account the security situation, we especially urge you to assess the need for trips to Belarus,” the Foreign Ministry said.

New rules for leaving Belarus were established on May 31. The State Border Committee of the country said that these are temporary measures.

The tightening of the migration order was introduced against the background of a sharp aggravation of relations between Belarus and the EU countries, as well as the United States. On May 23, a Ryanair plane made a forced landing in Minsk after a bomb was reported on board, and a Belarusian Air Force fighter was raised to accompany it. Immediately after landing, the special services detained one of the passengers – the former editor-in-chief of the NEXTA Telegram channel Roman Protasevich, who is accused of terrorism in Belarus.