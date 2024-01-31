KGVA: military exercises will be held in the north-west of Kyiv from February 1 to 3

Military exercises will be held in Kyiv from February 1 to 3, due to which loud noises may be heard, it was reported. Telegram-channel of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KGVA).

As the press service clarified, the training will be held on the northwestern outskirts of the city. They will go day and night, the military indicated.

“Therefore, loud noises may be heard at any time during these days,” residents were warned.

Earlier in Ukraine it was proposed to send civil servants and Verkhovna Rada deputies to training centers to undergo military training along with other Ukrainians. The leader of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, believes that deputies and civil servants should take part in the exercises on the same terms as other Ukrainians.