“Country”: residents of Kyiv laid flowers at the Eternal Flame in the Park of Glory on Victory Day

In Kyiv, on Victory Day, people bring flowers to the Eternal Flame in the Park of Glory. Flowers were also laid in Odessa and Poltava, writes edition “Strana” in Telegram.

Judging by the published pictures, the Eternal Flame in Kyiv is not crowded. The police are on duty at the memorial.

Also flowers pinned on the Alley of Glory in Shevchenko Park in Odessa and at the Memorial of Soldier’s Glory in Poltava. It is noted that there are no official events to celebrate Victory Day on May 9 in Ukraine, and people went on their own initiative.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree according to which May 9 is declared Europe Day in the country. The President’s statement states that this day will be dedicated to the historical unity of all Europeans who destroyed Nazism.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, in turn, pointed out that for many in Ukraine, Victory Day will remain sacred.