Vedomosti: Kursk Region residents have filed over 1,500 missing persons reports with the RCC

Residents of the Kursk region from August 11 to 19 submitted more than 1,500 applications to the Russian Red Cross (RKK) to search for missing people, 100 of whom were found. About this they write Vedomosti, citing the organization’s press service.

In turn, the search squad “Liza Alert” has received 779 applications in the Kursk region since the beginning of August, 111 applications have been closed with the status “Found. Alive”, the press service of the association noted to the publication.

The RCC assured that no volunteer organization in the region takes money for searching for a missing person. According to their data, fraudulent structures have begun to actively extort money.

Earlier it was reported that in the Kursk region more than 140 people were injured due to attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Fighting in the Kursk region has been going on for two weeks now. The authorities have declared a federal state of emergency and a counter-terrorist operation in the region.