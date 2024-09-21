Shtrikov: Evacuated residents of Tikhoretsky district will return home in two days

According to preliminary data, evacuated residents of the Tikhoretsky District of Krasnodar Krai will be able to return home in two days, said the Minister of Civil Defense and Emergencies of the region, Sergei Shtrikov. He is quoted by TASS.

At the temporary accommodation point, he said that “we will have to wait for two days until such a situation occurs.” The official specified that the explosions after the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the fall of drone debris had stopped, but demining was needed. He also promised that everyone who was in the emergency zone would receive compensation.

Deputy head of the Tikhoretsk urban settlement Svetlana Vasilchenko clarified that only 13 people remained at the points, the rest were taken to hotels in Tikhoretsk.

Earlier on Saturday, September 21, in Tikhoretsky District, local residents began to be evacuated after the fall of UAV debris and the resulting fire. Two drones were shot down in the sky above the district. The debris of one of the drones caused the fire. The fire spread to explosive objects, after which they began to detonate.