The head of the municipal council of the city of Khorfakkan, Dr. Rashid Khamis Al-Naqbi, announced the completion of the sewage project in the Al-Mudifi and Al-Haray areas in the city of Khorfakkan, during the past year, with the start of work on other areas in the city, indicating that the demands of citizens and residents in the city, which were It focused on three demands represented in: internal roads, sanitation, road lighting and residential areas.

This came in the first municipal meeting of the Municipal Council of the city of Khorfakkan, which dealt with the study of the future plans of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, and explained the role of municipal councils and the nature of specialized committees in them.

Al-Naqbi stressed that the Municipal Council in Khorfakkan is keen to provide distinguished services that achieve customer satisfaction and exceed their expectations, and is also working to improve the quality of services by taking the opinions and observations of the city’s residents and customers, and then analyzing them to determine the aspects of services that must be activated in order to provide the most possible benefit, indicating that it is being Distribution of claims to specialized committees authorized to study them, and direct coordination with the competent authorities to study them, with continuous follow-up by the Council until the end of any problem facing the people or demands, in order to overcome the difficulties facing any citizen or resident in the city.

He pointed out that the Dispute Settlement Committee considered 114 cases submitted to it during the past year, and reconciliation was reached in 32 complaints between the conflicting parties. great place in them.

He added that, during the past year, the Council accomplished a number of events, which amounted to 52 different activities, and completed 86 visits at the level of the Emirate of Sharjah, with the aim of coordinating and acquiring expertise from the various departments and institutions in the emirate and its affiliated cities. The Council also received 4,899 applications for residential, industrial and commercial lands. with it and submit it to the competent authorities.

Al-Naqbi identified the need for a number of areas in the city of Khorfakkan to pave their internal roads, such as the Yarmouk region, Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Haray, Al-Musalla and Al-Hayawa Al-Qadima, and a number of areas in Al-Lu’luiyah and Zubarah, stressing that the specialized committees in the council work to limit citizens’ requests and coordinate with the authorities concerned with road networks, sewage networks, water extensions and communications. and others.