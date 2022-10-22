The issuance of housing certificates to residents of the Kherson region began in the Krasnodar Territory

Housing certificates for residents of the Kherson region began to be handed over in Anapa. This was reported in the press service of the regional administration, reports RIA News.

It is noted that these are the first certificates in Russia issued on such grounds. In addition, mothers with many children received documents: one of them had six children, the other had seven.

The first vice-governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Andrey Alekseenko, also said that, according to the decision of the government, 100,000 rubles would be paid at a time for each family member.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin informed that all residents of the Kherson region who want to move to another region of Russia will be issued housing certificates. Commenting on the initiative, Khusnullin pointed out that a special program had been prepared at the government level.