Israeli authorities advised residents to stock up on water and food for 72 hours

Israeli authorities recommended that residents of the country stock up on food, water and medicine for three days to stay in bomb shelters. This is reported by TASS with reference to a statement from the Logistics Command.

“Given the development of hostilities in various directions, it is necessary to prepare equipment that will allow you and your family to stay in a protected area for a long time, up to 72 hours,” they noted.

Israelis were reminded to stock up on three liters of water per person per day, canned food, portable batteries and battery-powered radios for receiving alerts, and flashlights. It is also necessary to collect money, personal documents and equipment for small children or animals.

The press service of the Israel Defense Forces clarified that the message from the Home Front Command is general advice and not an instruction that must be immediately followed.

On the morning of October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched a military operation in Gaza.