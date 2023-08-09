Fierce wildfires, fueled by hurricane-force winds, have led to evacuations in parts of Hawaii, especially on the island of Maui. The Coast Guard had to rescue residents who had fled into the water to escape the smoke and flames.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency allowing the National Guard to assist. Assistance and communication are difficult because telephone traffic is down. Healthcare on Maui is overloaded with burn patients and people with respiratory problems. Some of the patients have to be flown elsewhere. It is not known how many people are involved.

The worst damage appears to have been done in Lahaina, a tourist town on the northwestern tip of Maui. Flames have destroyed homes in the historic center.

Several fires are raging on the American archipelago and a state of emergency has been declared. The forest and brush fires on the island are "in no way" under control, authorities said. More than 15,000 homes and businesses across the archipelago were without power, according to the PowerOutage website.

The island of Hawaii itself has also been hit by fires, which the local government says are being fueled by Hurricane Dora, which is passing south of the US state’s islands. These weather phenomena usually bring rain and flooding.

“The fact that we have wildfires indirectly caused by a hurricane in several areas is unprecedented,” said Acting Governor Sylvia Luke. “This is something the residents of Hawaii and the state have never experienced before. The situation is very serious and dramatic.”

