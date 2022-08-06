Residents of Germany due to rising gas prices expect financial difficulties that for a number of households may become insurmountable. This was reported on August 5 by the German magazine Compact.

RheinEnergie, a company that supplies both natural gas and green energy, wants to increase gas prices by more than 100%, according to the publication. So far, gas has been supplied at a price of 7.87 eurocents per kilowatt-hour. However, in the event of a rise in prices, prices will rise to 18.3 euro cents.

Journalists noted that a possible rise in prices will be the result of the “hara-kiri” of the head of the German Ministry of Economy, Robert Habek.

In terms of an average household with an annual consumption of 10,000 kWh, this means that the costs, which are now €960, will increase to €2002. This will cause intractable financial difficulties not only for low-income citizens, but also for “normally earning people,” the publication claims.

The company previously attributed this price increase to a nearly 450 percent increase in natural gas purchase costs compared to years earlier.

The day before, the ARD television channel reported that record inflation and rising fuel prices could lead Germany to a wave of protests this fall and winter. Protest activity is already visible in Berlin, as well as in Bavaria and Saxony.

Also on August 5, EU countries finally adopted a plan to reduce demand for natural gas by 15% this winter. The document notes that the purpose of reducing gas demand is to prepare for possible interruptions in gas supplies from Russia.

On July 18, the Bild newspaper reported that the German government expects emergency situations in the regions in winter due to gas shortages. It was clarified that Germany would continue to depend on the Russian energy resource, and the problem with gas in the country could last until 2024.

Gas deliveries to Germany have declined in the last month due to problems with the return of turbines for Nord Stream, which arose as a result of anti-Russian sanctions.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow in response to a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, which began on February 24. On July 21, the European Union introduced the seventh package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

