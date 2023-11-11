BM: German residents began to wash less often due to rising prices after the start of the special operation

In Germany, after the start of a special operation in Ukraine, the number of people for whom taking a shower has become a shorter and rarer procedure has increased. Journalists of the publication write about this Berliner Morgenpost.

“Fear of higher costs is already driving many people to save. Rising energy prices following the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine have prompted Germans to reduce their water consumption by changing their showering habits,” the article says.

As the authors of the material point out, in 2022, 51 percent of Germans surveyed said that they took showers less often, shorter or colder than before the energy crisis. This year, 57 percent are already doing this.

In addition, every second German has already equipped their home with water- and energy-saving systems, and 19 percent plan to do this in the near future.

In October, Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction, member of the parliamentary committee on energy and climate protection, Steffen Kotre, said that Germany was overpaying for current gas supplies, many times more than it paid for fuel from Russia.

At the same time, Cotret noted, Russian gas is profitable and environmentally friendly, which cannot be said about current supplies – primarily American liquefied gas.

Also in October, it was reported that the German government decided to return to operation several coal-fired thermal power plants to ensure uninterrupted energy supply during peak periods of demand in the coming winter.