ICAN: Residents of five European countries have become hostages of US nuclear weapons

Program coordinator of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) Susie Snyder called the residents of Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Turkey hostages of nuclear weapons that the United States has placed on the territory of their states, reports RIA News.

“US nuclear weapons in Europe are intended for use only in Europe. The people of the five European countries that host American nuclear weapons do not want these weapons in their countries,” she said.

According to her, these states are seeking to find a solution to remove American nuclear weapons from their territories, since the US practice of placing them in other countries is illegal and increases the risk of nuclear war. Snyder believes that the lack of ability of Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Turkey to get rid of American nuclear weapons makes them hostage to it.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that the United States does not yet plan to change the combat readiness of the country’s nuclear forces.