The residents of El Plan will see one of their main demands satisfied: having a city bus, to avoid having to travel to Los Gabatos to catch it. It will be from tomorrow when the new route of Line 5 will come into operation, which will reach this town. The bus will enter the neighborhood on an experimental basis during the next six months, to verify its effectiveness and the degree of satisfaction among users.

The services will be at 8, 10, 12, 14:30, 16:30, 18:30 and 21. Once the test period has passed and the data has been analyzed, according to municipal sources, «the convenience of incorporating this service as definitive to the Transport contract will be assessed. Urbano de Cartagena, prior approval by the Local Government Board ».

Within the package of improvements carried out in the service by the company ALSA, the concessionaire, is the incorporation of the first fully electric bus. It is prepared for 26 people seated and 44 standing. It also has space for two with reduced mobility in a wheelchair.

«The new vehicle will be in tests in the municipality from Monday to Friday during this week, traveling through all the urban lines of the city, as a pilot experience. In addition, all users who wish to can travel for free on this bus, which is low-floor and fully electric, “explained the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, yesterday at the vehicle presentation. The goal in the future is to incorporate more units to this service. There are no deadlines.

Greater autonomy



The batteries are regenerated by means of a system that allows them to be charged by taking advantage of the energy produced when pressing the brake or the inertia of the retentions, which translates into greater autonomy. Added to this is the fact that the exterior and interior noise it emits is minimal and almost imperceptible, which reduces exterior and interior noise pollution, thus increasing passenger comfort.

Among the improvements that ALSA is implementing in the municipality, the “increase in the workforce” also stands out. Throughout this month of June, about fifteen drivers will be trained, who will join on July 1, with a three-month contract, which will give them access to the job bank.