REN TV: Burnt cars remain at the site of the Ukrainian missile crash in Kursk

Residents of a multi-storey building in Kursk, into whose courtyard a downed Ukrainian missile fell, told about the moment of the impact, REN TV reports. Telegram.

As the TV channel specified, at the site of the missile fall you can see burnt cars that are still smoking. “It hit so hard that the glass fell. It was a wave, we ran out into the corridor in time,” two local residents noted. The glass in the apartments was broken, the blinds flew off.

An earlier missile of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fell on a residential building in Kursk, causing a fire.

As a result of the incident, 13 people were injured. 15 people were rescued, 30 were evacuated.