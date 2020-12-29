Residents of Crimea are unhappy with the situation on the peninsula with the outbreak of coronavirus and call tourists from Moscow guilty of the spread of infection. One of the local residents told about this in her own blog on the platform Yandex. Zen “…

According to her, the population of the region believes that it was the travelers from the capital who “were eager to get off on vacation from their infected city.”

“When the tracking of the movement of patients began, it was from Moscow that almost all COVID-19 was imported. Moscow is a metropolis, it is natural that there are the most infections. But the fact that they all went to us – that’s the problem, “- said the author of the post.

The blogger stressed that, probably, if the republic had not been opened for the entry of representatives of other regions, the outbreak of the coronavirus would not have occurred. Thus, the population of the region literally “pays with their own health” for the past holiday season.

In addition, the Crimean woman noted, there is an opinion that it was from the Crimea and Krasnodar Territory that “the virus went all over Russia.” “Well, what was the need to go on vacation this summer? We would sit at home and relax at their dachas, ”the woman concluded, adding that these are the thoughts that are currently being visited by the inhabitants of the peninsula.

On November 29, it was reported that a resident of the Samara region contracted a coronavirus and died during a honeymoon in Crimea. A pensioner from Syzran went to the sea with his wife to celebrate the “golden” wedding, the 50th anniversary of family life. However, at the resort, an elderly couple contracted an infection: the man died, and his wife is being treated at the hospital.

The Republic of Crimea has repeatedly broken records for the number of newly detected cases of coronavirus infection – in the fall this happened at least 12 times in a row. In December, the most popular resort in the country again began to reveal the maximum incidence rates.