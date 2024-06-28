Residents of a Collapsed House Near Penza Offered to Live in a Room with Mold

Residents of a dilapidated house in the village of Tamala in the Penza region were offered to live in temporary housing from the temporary housing stock with unsuitable conditions after the roof collapsed. The walls of the rooms where the Russians are to move are covered in mold, it is reported “News”.

According to a relative of the residents of the partially collapsed house, the authorities provided only three beds for 12 people. “This is the premises of a former educational institution, now it has been equipped for living. They are offering it temporarily, but for how long, it is unclear, there is no clear explanation,” the source told the publication.

The village administration is expecting an examination in the near future. Based on the results of the commission, it will become known about the future fate of the house and its residents. It is noted that the collapsed building began to collapse 10 years ago. Residents tried to repair the roof themselves, as major repairs were canceled several times.

