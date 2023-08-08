Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/08/2023 – 0:45 am Share

A demonstration by residents of Cidade de Deus took to the streets of Jacarepaguá, in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro, on Monday night (7). For about an hour and a half, they protested against the death of black teenager Thiago Menezes Flausino, 13 years. The young man was shot by police from the Shock Battalion of the Military Police, in the early hours of the day, still at dawn, during an operation in the community.

The event was called for by the community newspaper Voz das Comunidades, which said “Meeting at the door of heaven, another dream interrupted by the police’s unpreparedness”. Young people carried signs calling for justice.

Related news:

Videos posted on social media show police using pepper spray on protesters in an attempt to drive them away.

The Military Police (PM) reported that soldiers from the Battalion of Special Rounds and Crowd Control (Recom) accompanied the movement, supporting the riot police.

Avenida Salazar Mendes de Moraes was closed to traffic in both directions from Estrada dos Bandeirantes. The avenue connects the neighborhood of Jacarepaguá to Barra da Tijuca. With the closure of the lanes and the placement of garbage dumpsters by residents along the route, traffic had to be diverted by the Traffic Engineering Company (CET-Rio), an agency of the city of Rio.

Dozens of residents arriving from work were forced to walk to the Cidade de Deus community, because buses and passenger cars were prevented from circulating along the road.

The Fire Department was called in to put out the fire set by the demonstrators in the trash.

police action

Thiago was with a colleague on a motorcycle, when he was hit by two shots fired by the military: one of the shots hit the leg and the other in the chest of the teenager, who died at the scene.

The PM reported that teams from the Shock Police Battalion were carrying out policing when two men on a motorcycle shot at the garrison. One of them would be the 13-year-old. According to the police version, “after the confrontation, a teenager was found hit and could not resist his injuries”.

Residents, on the other hand, give a different version of the case. The victim’s uncle, Hamilton Bezerra Flausino, said he was a student, played football, attended church and had no involvement with the crime. Thiago’s mother, Priscila Menezes, said that “the son was a defenseless child, who was not dangerous and did not carry a weapon”.