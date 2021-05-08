The Hydrometeorological Center told the residents of Central Russia about the weather on Victory Day. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the forecast, “you shouldn’t count on special warmth”. So, south of Moscow – in Kursk, Lipetsk, Tambov and Voronezh – the temperature will be from 12 to 15 degrees Celsius. In addition, forecasters believe that the weather in the region will be windy. “The cyclone, which is just emerging on the territory of foreign Europe, will pass through the western half, just on the eve of Victory Day. And on the night of May 9, it will significantly affect the weather in the central regions, ”they note.

In Moscow, it will rain at night and there will be gusty winds, but during the day the atmospheric front will move away from the capital, and clearings in the clouds will appear. However, intermittent rain and strong winds are possible in some places.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, assessed the threats to the Victory Parade in Moscow. According to him, the current weather situation is ambiguous. “Now there is an analysis, the situation is complex and ambiguous, the decision will be made several hours before the parade,” the expert assessed the threat to the parade.