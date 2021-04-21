Daily temperature readings until the end of the week in the center of European Russia will fluctuate significantly. This was announced on Wednesday, April 21, by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand.

According to the forecasts of the Hydrometeorological Center, by the end of the week in the center of European Russia, the temperature columns will fluctuate in the range from 6 to 18 degrees Celsius, changing from cold weather to warm and vice versa. Wilfand noted that this is due to cloudy weather and the constant change of winds.

“The southern cyclone coming out (Tuesday-Wednesday) brings cloudy weather. The wind is southerly, but from the south-west, and the weather is not warm there now, but the most important thing is that there are dense clouds in the sky that do not allow the sun’s rays to warm up the underlying surface and, accordingly, the air. Circulation will change on Thursday. The clouds will rise on Thursday and Friday. It is still cloudy with clearings, but the wind is south. This means that air masses will flow from Asia Minor, but comfortable. On Saturday again the change in circulation, the wind will be east and north-east and cool weather “, – quotes”RIA News»A meteorologist.

That is why, as the specialist explained, on Wednesday it is expected to cool down to 6 degrees, and on Thursday and Friday, warming up to 14-18 degrees. A second drop in temperature is forecast on Saturday and Sunday, added Wilfand.

On the eve it was reported that unfavorable weather is expected in the Ryazan region in the next day. A strong wind with a thunderstorm is expected in the region. According to weather forecasters, on April 21, heavy rains will take place in the region. The wind will increase to 13-18 m / s, in some places gusts up to 23 m / s are possible.

Residents of Rostov-on-Don were also warned about unfavorable weather. Showers and thunderstorms are predicted to hit the city in the coming days. During a thunderstorm, wind gusts will reach 20 m / s.