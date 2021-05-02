Forecasters promised the residents of Central Russia an abnormal downpour on the night of Monday, May 3, due to a cyclone approaching from the west. This was announced on May 2 by the leading expert of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets.

“A powerful North Atlantic cyclone, approaching from the west at a speed of 40 km / h, on Monday night attacks Central Russia with heavy rains with a 70-80 percent probability of mosaic thunderstorms in the Bryansk, Kaluga, Tula and southern Moscow regions,” he said in Instagram.

On Moscow, the forecaster noted, “two buckets of rainwater will pour from midnight to 9:00 on May 3”. At the same time, in the afternoon and in the evening, the wind will increase in gusts up to 12-17 m / s, and in the west of the region – up to 15-20 m / s.

At night, the temperature will drop to +5 … + 10, and in the afternoon, when the bad weather weakens, the May sun will look out, the air will warm up to the climatic norm of + 15–20 degrees.

On the eve of forecasters announced the “yellow” level of weather danger in the capital region from 15:00 on May 2 and until 15:00 on May 4.

At the same time, in a number of regions of the Urals and Siberia, in the coming days and until May 5, a high risk of fires is expected, noted Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.