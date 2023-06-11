The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, through sudden field tours, which it recently carried out, monitored irregularities and wrong practices committed by residents inside some buildings, including placing laundry saws, old furniture and bicycles in the pathways and exits designated for escaping from the building in times of emergency, which the authority considered affecting public safety. for residents and visitors.

The video clips of the survey process, carried out by the survey and inspection committees within the field survey initiative implemented by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, showed the presence of random rooms and kitchens on the roofs of some buildings, and revealed the danger of random storage in the rooms of generators, water pumps and corridors of a number of buildings, including storage Materials that cause obstacles in the paths and exits of the building, and the presence of random partitions that cause high risk.

The Director of the Field Survey Initiative at the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, Colonel Issa Abdullah Al Marzouqi, revealed that the most prominent wrong practices monitored by the sudden survey and inspection committees are non-compliance with safety and prevention standards in buildings and facilities, such as the presence of inoperable fire extinguishers, or blockage of emergency corridors, Or exceeding the absorptive capacity of the buildings, or the lack of maintenance contracts for fire systems by companies approved by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority.

Al Marzouqi stressed that the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority provides many tips to enhance preventive safety in buildings and facilities, such as ensuring the presence of effective and workable fire alarm systems, the availability of emergency exits and organizing them correctly, training workers on safety procedures and disposal in emergency situations, and maintaining regular maintenance. For electrical appliances and protective systems.

And the authority had recently launched, in cooperation with strategic partners, the “field survey” initiative, to ensure the application of preventive and safety measures in buildings and facilities in various industrial, commercial and service sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Al Marzouqi said that the initiative focuses on developing efforts by applying the highest international standards and methods in confronting and managing risks to protect lives and preserve property at the level of all regions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The inspection teams conduct field tours to ensure that safety and prevention measures are met in facilities and buildings, in terms of installing smoke detectors, providing manual extinguishers, clear guiding signs for the evacuation method, introducing safety procedures and the mechanism for dealing with emergencies, periodic maintenance of building safety, and others.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority identified five safety and prevention measures in residential and commercial facilities and real estate, which are the installation of smoke detectors, the provision of manual extinguishers, periodic maintenance of building safety, including facilities and infrastructure through a company accredited by the Civil Defense, and review and update of prevention and safety procedures in Buildings and storage facilities on a regular basis, and the presence of clear indicative signs for the method of evacuating buildings, with regular exercises simulating the evacuation plan, and introducing tenants to safety procedures and the mechanism for dealing with emergency situations.

