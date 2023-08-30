Baza: residents of Bryansk reported the sounds of explosions in the city

Residents of Bryansk reported the sound of an explosion in the city on the night of Wednesday, August 30. About it informs Baza edition.

“According to preliminary data, the system worked [противовоздушной обороны] air defense,” the statement said.

As clarifies Telegram-channel Shot, the sound was well heard in the areas of Volodarka and Sovetsky. According to some information, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down in Bryansk.

Earlier, the Pskov airport was attacked by drones. The attacked airfield is a joint-based facility under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Local residents reported sounds of explosions as well as a massive fire in the area. The city has sirens.