Residents of Belgorod currently voting in the presidential elections in the Russian Federation told Izvestia on March 16 that shelling of the city by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) would not be able to prevent people from casting their votes at polling stations.

“Despite everything, despite all the shelling, all the missile dangers, we are Russians, and no one else but us,” noted one of the Belgorod residents who voted.

As the family from Belgorod pointed out, every resident of Russia must fulfill his duty.

“Such sad events, but on the contrary, they only unite us and make us stronger, so I considered it necessary and obligatory that I should vote, thereby supporting the country in such a difficult period,” said a local resident.

When asked by an Izvestia correspondent about what goals the Ukrainian Armed Forces are pursuing by shelling Belgorod during the ongoing elections in Russia, another resident of the city replied that the goal of the Ukrainian militants is to try to scare people. However, according to him, they are not succeeding.

“Anyone can intimidate, but obviously not with this (shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. – Ed.) <...> The sirens turn on in advance, everything is fine,” said another voter.

Earlier that day, German political scientist, economist, Doctor of Economic Sciences, specialist in the field of commerce, Eike Hamer, told Izvestia that it was a very brave decision for the residents of Belgorod to go and vote in the Russian presidential elections, despite the shelling of the city’s Armed Forces.

Also, The Washington Post (WP) newspaper, after a meeting of journalists with citizens, wrote that residents of Belgorod are ready to participate in voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation, despite the ongoing shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Izvestia correspondents also talked with city residents. All the publication’s interlocutors declared their readiness to vote even during shelling. Some of them took part in voting online.

Ukrainian militants have intensified shelling of the Belgorod region in recent days. Thus, earlier that day, the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that due to the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Belgorod, two people were killed and three were injured. He later clarified that various damages were detected in 106 apartments in 22 apartment buildings, one private residential building, a garage, two social facilities and two business entities.

The main all-Russian voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation takes place over three days – from March 15 to 17. Four candidates are taking part in it: Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, candidate from the New People party Vladislav Davankov, State Duma deputy and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov and the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin.