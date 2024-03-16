Residents of Belgorod take an active part in the presidential elections in Russia. As voter Vladimir Litvinov told Izvestia on March 16, the day before he voted for his country, the president and the future world for his children and grandchildren.

Another voter said that she considers voting in the presidential election very important, noting that she made her choice online.

“I think that elections are important because it is still the expression of the will of the entire people and every person. I voted, I submitted an application in advance through Gosuslugi before March 11 and voted electronically this morning,” city resident Lyudmila Omelchenko shared with Izvestia.

The girl indicated that many of her friends were nervous and worried about how they would get to the polling stations and how they would vote, but all her friends were able to cast their vote in the elections. According to Omelchenko, what is happening now has brought people together.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have intensified shelling of the Belgorod region in recent days. On March 16, the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced that due to the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Belgorod, two people were killed and three were injured. He later clarified that various damages were detected in 106 apartments in 22 apartment buildings, one private residential building, a garage, two social facilities and two business entities.

Also on Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Ukraine is striking Belgorod in order to disrupt the Russian presidential elections. She also drew attention to the attempts of Western enemies to do everything to disrupt the elections in the Russian Federation. According to the diplomat, Russians united against the background of the vote, and this causes wild anger, hatred and aggression on the part of Western states.

On March 15, the first day of voting in the Russian presidential elections began. The elections take place over three days, from March 15 to 17. Four candidates are taking part in them: deputy chairman of the State Duma, candidate from the New People party Vladislav Davankov, State Duma deputy and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov and the current self-nominated head of state Vladimir Putin.