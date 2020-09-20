Residents of Bashkiria told why they oppose copper mining in the village of Askarovo, Abzelilovsky district. On Sunday, September 20, reports REN TV…

“These beautiful mountains of ours, coniferous forests provide oxygen for the industrial city of Magnitogorsk, Sibay and for the Chelyabinsk region. Here we do not have factories, quarries, and we go so that our Abzelilovsky district remains untouched, ”said Zeli Ramazanova, a member of the public council for the protection of the Salavat deposit.

A resident of Magnitogorsk, journalist Alexander Sidelnikov, called the company’s plans for copper mining “a real crime” since this area is a hydrological center. He stated that the company’s actions are comparable to pouring arsenic into the Magnitogorsk pipe.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that residents of the Abzelilovsky district of Bashkiria opposed copper mining in the region. According to them, the construction of the quarry will lead to land desertification and air pollution.

As a result, according to activists, the ecological situation will worsen, the number of plants and animals will decrease, some of which are included in the Red Book.

The Alexandrinskaya Mining and Ore Company (part of the Russian Copper Company) received the right to use subsoil in the Abzelilovsky district near the Salavat-state farm farm. The settlement is located along the Kyrky-tau mountain. In this area, it is planned to destroy forests and build a copper quarry.

In addition, the industrial development of the deposit involves the extraction of 992.6 thousand tons of metal, which will lead to a deterioration in the quality of drinking water in several settlements at once.