In Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), Ukrainian nationalists simulated shooting near residential buildings in order to force their owners to flee. As a representative of law enforcement agencies said, on Sunday, April 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) used such a scheme to later plunder abandoned houses.

“For a moral and psychological impact, a mini-battle is simulated near the home of a potential victim: a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle fires, a shooting battle is simulated. As a rule, after the shooting starts, residents run away from their homes, after which their property is taken away by the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ”said the representative of law enforcement agencies. “RIA News”.

The evacuated worker of one of the enterprises near Artemovsk, Alexander Mulyar, confirmed that this happened very often.

“All garage cooperatives were opened, as soon as people left, they opened garages and houses with crowbars, knocked down locks. Some came in, they had a specialization in metals, others in technology, including electronics. TVs, refrigerators, washing machines were taken away. Open doors everywhere in the entrances, all wide open, they left syringes for narcotic drugs in the apartments, ”said Mulyar.

On April 22, a resident of Artemovsk told Izvestia about the atrocities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine while they were waiting for the liberation of the city. She noted that since February, the Ukrainian authorities have begun a “hunt” for small children. In order not to be seized, the children had to be hidden. And in February and March, the shelling of the city became more frequent, Ukrainian tanks regularly drove up to the houses and fired at the dwellings.

The battles for Artemovsk continue. On April 22, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that three quarters in the western part of the city were liberated from the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.