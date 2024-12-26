Residents of Alfafar ask for the resignation of the mayor and his team for “abandoning the people” in a plenary session of great tension

Neighbors of the municipality of Alfafar affected by the DANA of October 29 have demanded the resignation of the local government team, chaired by the popular Juan Ramón Adsuara, for its management and have reproached him for not “giving them a voice” in the ordinary municipal plenary session. celebrated this Thursday, in which moments of great tension have been experienced.

The sessions have been held in the board room and not in the plenary room, with a capacity limited to the members of the corporation and the municipal secretary, which has generated greater discomfort among the neighbors who have not been able to access and have shouted out the resignation of the mayor and his government team shouting “get out” and “scoundrels.”

A group of citizens managed to enter the room, generating moments of great tension and they reproached the mayor for not allowing the neighbors, who had been at the doors of the City Hall since seven in the morning, to participate in the session.

Adsuara informed EFE before the plenary session was held that it had been moved to the board room because the plenary room was occupied by tables for the attention of victims and was moved to a meeting room. He has also indicated that it could not be broadcast live via streaming.

The neighbors have criticized that the council “mounted paraetas in the street” and was not able to move the plenary session to the square in order to be followed by the people and convey their demands.

Some of the attendees have reproached the mayor for his management and for having made a “Mazón” by “abandoning the town”, since they have assured that they have received more aid from neighboring towns than from their own town hall.

The complaints have also been transferred to the official social networks of the council, with messages on Facebook in which those affected remember that “the plenary session is a government body to which any neighbor can go by democratic right”, which this Thursday has been restricted “ without any possible scruple, limiting the space for their assistance.”

They also criticize the fact that the session has not been moved to another building, such as Tauleta, with space to accommodate residents, while they have criticized the chosen time, 1:00 p.m., when it was usually held at eight in the afternoon. .

They have also demanded information on the management and criteria of aid and infrastructure still pending in the municipality, such as lighting problems or the situation of the affected cars.

Municipal opposition groups and local organizations, such as the Alcosa Park group, have also requested the creation of a Local Emergency Committee, with representation of all affected sectors, to develop a plan and manage aid so that reconstruction can be carried out. do “with the participation of those who have suffered DANA.”