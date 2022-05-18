Residents in Ajman complained to “Emirates Today” that the electricity was completely cut off on the Emirates City towers and the “Ajman Uptown” complex, four days ago, stressing that the company managing it had stopped supplying diesel needed to operate the generators, citing material losses and high fuel prices. As a result, affected residents were forced to stay on the streets and in their cars, according to what they said.

On the other hand, the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman confirmed that it has coordinated with the concerned parties to restart the electricity supply through temporary generators, and to find immediate solutions, pending the delivery of government electricity, which has reached advanced stages.

In detail, residents in the Emirates City towers in Ajman, and the “Ajman Uptown” complex, were affected by a four-day power outage, due to the lack of diesel to operate the generators, which exposed them to great suffering during the past days, especially with the wave of hot and dusty weather.

A resident, who preferred not to be named, said: “I have lived in (Ajman Uptown) for a year and a half, and every day or two we face a power outage of five to six hours, as the area depends on diesel-powered generators, but the company that works with It is running the project and has not provided it for four days, due to the high fuel prices, and its exposure to losses as a result of residents not paying the bills.”

He added, “Because of that, we had to stay inside our cars on the street, especially since my daughter has school exams, and she cannot study in light of the failure of the air conditioning.”

He continued: “The operating company of the (Ajman Uptown) complex said that there are some residents who are not obligated to pay the bills, and they fined us 1,680 dirhams, claiming that they made losses last month, after dividing the losses among the residents.” On the population too?!”

(Um Barjas) said that the electricity was cut off more than once during the past four days, and during the days of Eid, pointing out that her family lit candles so that her daughter could study, in addition to staying overnight in the hall with the apartment door open for air to reach them.

She added: “We and our neighbors had to collect a small amount to fill the generator with diesel, because the company refused to fill it, claiming that some did not pay the bills, but the company decided to punish everyone,” noting that when the diesel vehicle arrived, the day before yesterday, the security men refused to enter it. At first, but one of the patients held them responsible in the event that the vehicle was not entered, so they allowed it to fill the generator, which was working until yesterday, and then returned to the outage.” (Um Barjas) continued: “This situation cannot continue, and we are currently looking for an apartment to get out of the complex.”

For her part, (Bushra), one of the owners in the complex, said: “The project is run by a new company, and we welcomed it after it was recommended by the Land Department, but the electricity has been cut off since last Friday, and during Eid days it was cut off daily.” She added: “We have 30-storey towers in the complex, and the residents were stuck in the upper floors as a result of the elevators being broken, until they used the civil defense to take them down from those high floors.”

For his part, Bakr Jamal, one of the owners, said that the electricity was completely cut off four days ago, forcing them to sleep outside the house, along with their neighbors, describing this as “a regrettable matter.” He said: “The weather is hot, and we need to turn on the air conditioning, and we had to leaving home”.

He stressed that the company running the project refrained from providing diesel to run the generators, and after the residents collected money from each other to buy diesel, the company shut down the generator and did not allow us to operate it to supply us with electricity, claiming that it was experiencing losses.

On the other hand, the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation explained to “Emirates Today” that the “Ajman Uptown” project is located within the real estate development areas subject to the system of owners’ associations and management companies in accordance with the real estate development law, as the project was operated by electric generators.

And she continued: “Given the current international situation and the high diesel prices, and the failure of the owners association and the management company to reach an agreement, the project witnessed a temporary interruption of the electricity service, and accordingly the department coordinated with all concerned parties in order to restart the electricity through temporary generators, and find immediate solutions pending Delivering government electricity, which has reached advanced stages.

An official source in the department told “Emirates Today” that with regard to Emirates City, the crisis has been addressed, and electricity will be delivered from the Federal Electricity and Water Authority in the coming weeks.

