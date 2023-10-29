In the Mexican seaside resort of Acapulco, which was hit hard by Hurricane Otis a few days ago, there is great anger about the lack of help from the Mexican government. There are also strong doubts about the official death toll given by the government in Mexico City. That has now risen to 39, but residents told Mexican media that the actual number is much higher.

