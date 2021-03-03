Residents of the Evenk village of Khamakare in the Irkutsk region voted for a complete ban on the sale of alcohol in the village, reports Interfax with reference to the head of the Erbogachensky municipal formation Vasily Yuriev.

He told the agency that until now alcohol in the village could only be bought on Fridays from 5 pm to 8 pm. But, despite the restrictions already in force, the issue of drunkenness was acute in the village, and the popular gathering voted by a majority of votes for a complete ban on the sale of alcohol.

This decision will be discussed on March 25 by the deputies of the municipal council.

Evenks live in the village of Khamakare, a total of 100 people are registered, of which 64 are adults, 36 are children. Only half of the population is permanently in the village, 50% of whom are young people.