Voronezh City Hall warned about 5 drones moving towards the city

Authorities in Voronezh have warned residents about five drones heading towards the Russian city. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the city administration.

“Detection equipment detected the movement of about 5 unmanned aerial vehicles in the direction of Voronezh,” the press service of the mayor’s office said in a statement.

Residents are advised to remain calm and not panic.

Earlier, a Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the Kursk region by air defense systems on duty. Before this, a missile threat was declared in Kursk and the Kursk region.