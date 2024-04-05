The mayor of Salmin called on Orenburg residents to evacuate due to rising levels of the Ural River

Orenburg Mayor Sergei Salmin called on residents of suburban villages and SNT to urgently evacuate due to rising levels of the Ural River. The head of the Russian city wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“The situation is critical. In just one day, the water level in the Urals increased by 91 centimeters! And now it is 778 centimeters!” — Salmin wrote, noting that this level exceeds the unfavorable value, and the water continues to rise.

The mayor called on residents to go to relatives or friends or to temporary accommodation centers, taking with them personal documents of all family members, money and valuables, medicines and essentials.

In Orsk, after the dam that protected the city from the Ural River broke, more than four thousand houses and more than ten thousand residents found themselves in the flood zone.

Earlier, two leaks were discovered at a dam in the eastern region of Orsk, and there was a possibility of it breaking. Russians were evacuated from dangerous areas to temporary accommodation centers.