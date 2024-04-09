Survival expert Khalilov: a person needs five liters of water a day

For a full and comfortable life, a person needs five liters of water per day. About the rules for creating a reserve and storing water in a conversation with the Tsargrad TV channel told expert on safety and survival in extreme conditions Eduard Khalilov.

Residents of Kurgan, who were previously urged to stock up on water for a month, should prepare for unforeseen circumstances, the expert added. “Due to new information on the flood level, there is a risk of flooding of water intake structures in Kurgan,” he said.

Optimally, at least five liters of water should be consumed per day: for drinking, cooking and minimal hygiene procedures. About 150 liters of water are needed per month for these needs. It can be stored in five-liter or large 20-liter bottles.

“People, depending on where they are, have to decide this for themselves first. You should not rely solely on the authorities and rescue services. The first responsibility for life falls on the head of the family. And men should think about it and plan it all,” Khalilov noted.

Earlier, residents of more than 60 settlements in Russia were called upon to evacuate due to flooding.