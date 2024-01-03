In Voronezh, more than 100 houses were left without heating in 18-degree frost

As a result of a utility accident, residents of more than 100 houses in Voronezh were left without heating in the cold. This is stated in the message in Telegram channel city ​​administration.

The head of the housing and communal services department of the Voronezh administration, Evgeny Semynin, noted that repair work on heating networks has already begun. At the moment, the supply of heat and hot water to 103 apartment buildings in the Leninsky district of the city has been suspended.

According to Semynin, the estimated time for completion of emergency restoration work is 8 hours. By data Yandex.Weather service, the air temperature in Voronezh at the time of writing is minus 18 degrees.

Related materials:

Earlier it became known that on January 3, residents of several settlements in the Kursk region were left without electricity after an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The governor of the region, Roman Starovoyt, also reported a breakthrough in the heating main that occurred in Zheleznogorsk due to a power surge and water hammer. As a result, 17 apartment buildings have no heating.